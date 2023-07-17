

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman TV Answer Man, do you know if DIRECTV will have this week’s British Open in 4K like they did last year? And what about Peacock? — Tony, Las Vegas. Tony, the 151st annual ‘The Open’ golf tournament, also known as The British Open, will take place from The Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England from Thursday, July 20, through Sunday, July 23. Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are among the favorites to take home the Claret Jug.



Will the British Open Be In 4K?

The tournament will be available in high-def on NBC, USA Network and Peacock. But what about 4K on DIRECTV, you ask?

Answer: Yes!

The live 4K coverage on DIRECTV will include play on three ‘featured holes’ each day of the tournament. The three holes will be 11, 12 and 13. You can watch the 4K broadcast on channel 105.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The 4K broadcasts are scheduled to begin early Thursday morning so consult your DIRECTV guide for more information. It’s unclear if other pay TV providers will offer 4K coverage of the tournament. (Peacock and the NBC Sports apps do not offer any live sports in 4K at this time.)

Peacock will begin streaming HD coverage before the first and second day’s first tee shot and conclude its coverage after the final putt drops each day. Here is the schedule for high-def coverage on NBC, Peacock and USA Network. All times Eastern.

Thursday, Round One:

Peacock – 1:30 a.m. – 4 a.m., 3-4 p.m.

USA Network – 4 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, Round Two

Peacock – 1:30 a.m. – 4 a.m., 3-4 p.m.

USA Network – 4 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday, Round Three:

USA Network – 5-7 a.m.

NBC/Peacock – 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Round Four:

USA Network – 4-7 a.m.

NBC/Peacock – 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...