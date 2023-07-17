

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Rayland Givens (Timothy Olyphant) is back tomorrow night as the modern-day U.S. Deputy Marshall who takes down the bad guys in a cowboy hat and John Wayne-like strut. The original Justified ran for six seasons (2010-2015) on FX but we’re only getting eight episodes in this return. But we’ll take it. In Justified: City Primeval, Rayland goes to Detroit in search of an outlaw called The Oklahoma Wildman, played by Boyd Holbrook (Narcos). The eight-episode show will debut on FX with two episodes on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET and will be available on Hulu the next day. The remaining six episodes will air on FX on Tuesday nights until the finale on August 29 with Hulu again getting each episode the next day.

So, is Justified: City Primeval any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives the show a score of 92 out of 100, based on 13 reviews. Here’s a sampling of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

“Tense, funny, and full of new twists on the classic “Justified” tone, it’s the return we’ve been hoping for, and then some.” — Looper.com.

“Justified: City Primeval may at times leave you longing for the dingy folksiness and familiar faces of Harlan County. But it’s a welcome, tightly wound, eight-episode reunion with Raylan Givens nonetheless.” — TV Line.

“The Givens character has been grafted onto the plot of Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval” and it’s a solid match.” — Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“Justified: City Primeval is a stellar limited series, a worthwhile continuation of the original, and a wildly successful homage to the late Elmore Leonard. Stick around for the final ten minutes of the finale. Trust me.” — Jo Blo’s Movie Network.

“It turns out there was more to say about Raylan Givens, specifically about who he is as a father, so even if the crime element wasn’t the show at its best, there is still a purpose to City Primeval.” — Paste Magazine.

“Justified: City Primeval works as both the satisfying return of an old favorite series and a fresh take on a familiar character.” — TV Guide.

“Once he’s staring down some criminals, with a glint in his eye and hands on his hips as if wryly amused by the whole ordeal, it can feel like no time has passed at all.” — Collider.

