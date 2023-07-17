

By The TV Answer Man staff.

Tom Cruise’s seventh Mission Impossible film, Dead Reckoning, is now in theaters with many critics calling it the best one ever. But what about the first six MI movies? How would they compare to MI 7? We decided to offer our ranking for the first six in the series – and where you can stream them now. Enjoy.

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Fallout stands tall as the epitome of the franchise’s excellence up to the release of Dead Reckoning. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, this thrilling installment takes Ethan Hunt and his team on a relentless race against time. The film features breathtaking action sequences, including an electrifying helicopter chase through mountainous terrain and an intense bathroom brawl. With a riveting storyline, complex characters, and remarkable stunts, Fallout redefines the standards of action cinema.

Streaming now on Paramount+.

2. Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Rogue Nation showcases the IMF team facing off against the secretive and formidable Syndicate. Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt embarks on a mission filled with breathtaking moments, including a pulse-pounding underwater sequence and a captivating motorcycle chase through the streets of Morocco. This installment highlights the franchise’s ability to seamlessly blend adrenaline-fueled action with intelligent storytelling.

Streaming now on Paramount+.

3. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Brad Bird’s directorial debut in the Mission Impossible series injects new energy into the franchise. Ghost Protocol delivers a relentless adventure as the IMF team races against time to prevent a global catastrophe. The film’s standout moments include Tom Cruise scaling the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, and a thrilling sandstorm chase in Dubai. With its exhilarating set pieces and inventive action, Ghost Protocol solidifies the series’ position as a thrilling cinematic experience.

Streaming now for free on Pluto TV.

4. Mission: Impossible III (2006)

J.J. Abrams takes the reins in this installment, infusing M:I III with emotional depth and intense action. The film delves into Ethan Hunt’s personal life, intertwining his professional obligations with his desire for a normal existence. Philip Seymour Hoffman delivers a chilling performance as the menacing antagonist, elevating the film’s tension. M:I III strikes a perfect balance between character-driven storytelling and high-octane action.

Streaming now for free on Pluto TV.

5. Mission: Impossible (1996)

Brian De Palma’s original Mission Impossible film laid the foundation for the franchise’s success. In this gripping espionage thriller, Ethan Hunt finds himself embroiled in a web of betrayal and deceit. The iconic scenes, such as the daring wire descent into a secure room and the suspenseful train sequence, have become synonymous with the series. With its intricate plot and impressive set pieces, Mission: Impossible remains a timeless classic.

Streaming now for free on Pluto TV.

6. Mission: Impossible – II (2000)

Directed by John Woo, Mission: Impossible II takes a more stylistic approach to the series, incorporating Woo’s trademark slow-motion action sequences. While the film divided audiences with its heavy emphasis on style, it remains an entertaining entry with thrilling set pieces. The film’s high-speed motorcycle chase and climactic showdown atop a cliff face are undeniably memorable moments in the franchise.

Streaming now for free on Pluto TV.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...