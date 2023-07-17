

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, what is Comcast’s free channel this week? I can’t find it on the On Demand menu. I know that Max was last week. — Rich, Miami.

Rich, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year. Yes, Max’s streaming catalog was free last week.

The free shows this week come from Acorn TV (British shows), Walter Presents (UK channel with a mix of international titles), Viaplay (Scandinavian programming), and TV5MONDE (French programming). The programs include titles such as The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo available on Viaplay, Doc Martin on Acorn TV, Seaside Hotel on Walter Presents, and Police on TV5MONDE.

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Rich, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

