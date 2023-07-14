Amazon is now selling a Blu-ray boxed collection of all eight Harry Potter films for $27.99, which is 40 percent off the regular price of $46.49. The discounted price also comes to just $3.50 a movie.

Based on the fantasy novels by J.K. Rowling, the movies star Daniel Radcliffe as the young wizard who opposes evil forces, especially the villainous Lord Voldemort, played by Ralph Fiennes. The series has become one of the most successful in cinematic history with several films in the top 50 all-time grossing films ever.

The eight films include:

* Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

* Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

* Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

* Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

* Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

* Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

* Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

* Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

The Harry Potter boxed set is the number one selling movie or TV show at Amazon.com today.

