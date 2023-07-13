

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am looking for some ideas on how to save money on streaming which is getting to be as much as cable in our house. Let’s start with Netflix. Any ideas on how cut down our Netflix bill. We now have the $19.99 a month plan. — Jennifer, Boston.

Jennifer, you are right. Streaming is becoming as expensive as cable and satellite, particularly if you subscribe to multiple services to watch all your favorite shows and sports. We have published articles on how to save money on Max and YouTube TV so let’s take on Netflix! Here are four ways to save money on the world’s largest streaming service.

1. Cut your subscription plan.

Netflix doesn’t have a free trial. But if you subscribe, that doesn’t mean you have to get the most expensive plan, which is the $19.99 Premium plan. Jennifer, ask yourself if you really need Premium, which includes 4K programming and simultaneous streaming on four devices. The $15.99 plan offers 1080p HD and streaming on two devices at the same time. If you’re not a big 4K enthusiast, that will probably be enough for you.

2. Subscribe to the ads-included plan.

If you really want to cut your bill, get Netflix’s $6.99 a month plan which includes a relatively small number of ads with each episode or movie. While I prefer an ads-free plan, if you’re a casual viewer, you probably won’t mind seeing a few ads mixed in, particularly when you see the smaller bill at the end of the month. This plan allows for streaming on two devices at the same time.

3. Share your account until they make you stop.

Netflix has implemented a password crackdown designed to stop people from sharing their accounts with anyone outside the household. But if you want to save some money, do it anyway until they find out. It’s not against the law; just against Netflix’s rules. You could split that $19.99 a month plan into four with each person paying just $5 a month.

4. Switch to T-Mobile

If you are not thrilled with your current wireless carrier, T-Mobile offers free Netflix with most Go5G and Go5G Plus plans. See this web page for more details.

Jennifer, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

