DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream & U-verse Add New Movie Channel

DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse have added FMC (Family Movies Classics), a channel dedicated to older films suitable for the entire family. DIRECTV and U-verse also carry FMC’s sister channel, FETV, but DIRECTV Stream does not.

“DIRECTV has been a tremendous partner for us throughout the years, and we are thrilled to bring another network with cherished content to their customers across DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and AT&T U-verse,” Cara Conte, senior vice president of sales for FMC and FETV, said in a release. “We look forward to entertaining and captivating these viewers with our lineup of curated classic movies the whole family can enjoy.”

The FMC lineup, which is dominated by westerns and war films, includes such movies as The Guns of Navarone, From Here to Eternity, She Wore a Yellow Ribbon, The Big Heat, All That Heaven Allows, Magnificent Obsession, The Man From Laramie and Kenny Rogers as The Gambler, Part III.

The network’s premiere movie event, The John Wayne Friday Night Feature, airs every Friday at 8p ET featuring the Duke’s best films, including Rio Bravo, El Dorado, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, and Sands of Iwo Jima.

The channel is now available to Directv and Directv Stream (Choice and above) subscribers on channel 314 and U-verse on channel 172.

FMC is also available on Comcast, Dish, Philo, FrndlyTV, altafiber and Freecast.

DIRECTV and its streaming service, DIRECTV Stream, earlier this week added the MeTV channel which specializes in classic television programming. MeTV will be available on channel 77 on DIRECTV Stream and DIRECTV for customers who subscribe to their Choice plans and above. MeTV has been available on DIRECTV’s third TV service, U-verse, since 2012.

