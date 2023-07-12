Amazon is now selling the Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K for $22.99, which is 54 percent off the regular price of $49.99. The deal is part of Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale, which ends after today.

The Amazon 4K streaming device has a 4.7 star rating at Amazon based on more than 244,000 customer reviews.

The device delivers HD up to 1080p, 4K programming with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos sound, and comes with a voice remote with Alexa.

The Amazon Prime Day sale includes many deals on TV-related products so it’s definitely worth checking out. For instance, items on sale today include:

Amazon 43-inch 4K Smart TV For $99

Up to 68 percent off 4K Blu-ray movies.

Premium streaming channels for 99 cents each.

Up to 40 percent off Samsung ‘The Frame’ 4K TVs.

Up to 58 percent off Fire TV streaming devices.

Up to 50 percent off select 4K TVs with Fire TV inside.

Up to 53 percent off Sony headphones.

Up to 54 percent off Beats headphones.

Up to 50 percent off Fire HD tablets.

Up to 38 percent off Amazon Fire 4K TVs.

Up to 40 percent off Polk Audio speakers.

Up to 60 percent off Sennheister headphones.

Up to 40 percent off Samsung monitors.

