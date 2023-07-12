Amazon is now selling the Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K for $22.99, which is 54 percent off the regular price of $49.99. The deal is part of Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale, which ends after today.

The Amazon 4K streaming device has a 4.7 star rating at Amazon based on more than 244,000 customer reviews.

The device delivers HD up to 1080p, 4K programming with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos sound, and comes with a voice remote with Alexa.

To learn more about the Fire TV Stick 4K deal, click here.

The Amazon Prime Day sale includes many deals on TV-related products so it’s definitely worth checking out. For instance, items on sale today include:

* Amazon 43-inch 4K Smart TV For $99

* Up to 68 percent off 4K Blu-ray movies.

* Premium streaming channels for 99 cents each.

* Up to 40 percent off Samsung ‘The Frame’ 4K TVs.

* Up to 58 percent off Fire TV streaming devices.

* Up to 50 percent off select 4K TVs with Fire TV inside.

* Up to 53 percent off Sony headphones.

* Up to 54 percent off Beats headphones.

* Up to 50 percent off Fire HD tablets.

* Up to 38 percent off Amazon Fire 4K TVs.

* Up to 40 percent off Polk Audio speakers.

* Up to 60 percent off Sennheister headphones.

* Up to 40 percent off Samsung monitors.

To see more Prime Day deals, click here.

