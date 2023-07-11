

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am interested in watching the All-Star Game in 4K. Can you explain like I’m a six year old how you can do that? I am not a technical expert so keep it simple, please. — Robert, Reston, Virginia.

Robert, Fox at 8 p.m. ET tonight (July 11) will broadcast the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range – See this article to explain what HDR does.) With Fox emerging as the leading provider of live 4K events, there is often confusion over how to watch its 4K broadcasts and what equipment you need. Let’s walk through some of the basics of watching tonight’s game in 4K on Fox.

Several pay TV providers, including DIRECTV, Comcast, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Optimum, Dish and Verizon, will offer the game in 4K tonight on special 4K channels. See your on-screen guide for more details.

Also contact your provider for details on how to get set up for 4K; in the case of the cable and satellite ops, it’s simply a matter of getting the right receiver and package. (And a 4K TV, of course.)

For FuboTV and YouTube TV, you need to subscribe to the right package and have a 4K-enabled streaming device, such as the Apple TV 4K or Roku Ultra. (More on that below.) FuboTV’s 4K programming is available in its $84.99 a month plan and above while YouTube TV requires you to purchase a $9.99 a month 4K add-on plan.

But what if you subscribe to a pay TV service that doesn’t offer Fox in 4K, such as Charter’s Spectrum TV, DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV or Hulu Live? Can you still watch 4K on the Fox Sports app?

Click Amazon: See Today’s Holiday Deals!

Yes, but here’s what you need:

1. A pay TV subscription that includes Fox.

You can access the 4K broadcasts on the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps with your pay TV service’s user name and password, even if that service doesn’t offer Fox in 4K in its lineup. This is known as your TV Everywhere credentials. So even if your provider doesn’t offer the 4K games on a special 4K channel, you can still watch them in the format on the app.

If you don’t have a pay TV sub that includes Fox, you’re out of luck.

2. A 4K TV and 4K device that’s compatible with the Fox Sports app.

This is where the confusion usually escalates. Some Smart TVs have the Fox Sports app in their app stores, but they may not be compatible with the 4K broadcasts; you might be able to only watch games in HD using a Fox Sports app from your set’s app store.

To watch a game in 4K on the Fox apps, you need one of the following devices connected to your 4K TV:

Android TV

Fire TV (GEN 2 and 3)

Fire TV Edition 4K models

Fire TV Stick 4K models (GEN 3)

Apple TV 4K (Apple TV GEN 5)

Roku Premiere

Roku Premiere+

Roku Streaming Stick+

Roku Ultra

4K/UHD TV models with Roku OS built-in

Click Amazon: See Today’s Prime Day Deals!

Some readers have told me that a few other devices have worked, but the ones listed above are from the Fox web site. So if you’re buying a new device specifically to watch 4K on the Fox app, I would stick to that list.

Robert, watching 4K can be an enjoyable experience, but few people will say it’s also easy or consistent. Greater technology is usually accompanied by greater complexity and 4K is no different.

Last note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are ‘upscaled,’ meaning they are produced on site in 1080p and transmitted to the home in 4K. See this article on the differences between upscaled 4K and native 4K.

Hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...