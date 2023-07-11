

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Amazon today has begun its annual two-day Prime Day sale and one of the better deals is the ads-free $15.99 a month Max streaming service for 50 percent off. That brings the price to $7.99 a month for the first two months.

The offer, which requires a Prime membership, ends tomorrow, July 12. Click here to learn more about the deal.

Max, the streaming service formerly known as HBO Max, features such award-winning shows as The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, Succession, The Wire as well as select Discovery shows and a large catalogue of movies. The $15.99 ads-free plan features 1080p HD video.

Amazon Prime today is also selling Starz, Cinemax, MGM+ and several other premium channels for just 99 cents a month each for the first two months as part of the Prime Day sale. (Amazon link is an Amazon affiliate link; this site receives a small percentage of sales from Amazon links.)

The 99 cents offer, which is also good through July 12, also includes BritBox, Vix, Noggin, Acorn TV, PBS Kids, Lifetime Movie Club, Allblk, ScreenPix and A&E Crime Central, among others. Amazon is also offering Paramount+ and AMC+ for 50 percent off.

Note that the discounted subscriptions will revert to the regular price if you do not cancel prior to the end of the promotional period.

To see more Amazon Prime Day deals, click here.

