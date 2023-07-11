

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Amazon’s two-day sales extravaganza, called Prime Day, began this morning (July 11) and will run through tomorrow, July 12, with significant discounts on thousands of products. (Note: You need a Prime membership to get the reduced prices).

For 4K TV fans, the sale is a godsend with 4K Blu-ray movies today discounted by as much as 71 percent. 4K Blu-ray collectors often complain that the disc format, which provides a better picture than streaming 4K, costs too much with prices usually $10 more than a high-def Blu-ray. But not today at Amazon.

For instance, Dune, the sci-fi blockbuster starring Timothy Chalamet, is available for $9.98, which is 71 percent off the regular price of $33.99. Field of Dreams, the fantasy baseball comedy/drama starring Kevin Costner, is 67 percent off at $9.99. The Big Lebowski, the Coen Bros. cult comedy starring Jeff Bridges as ‘The Dude,’ is just $10.99, which is 55 percent off the regular price. Scarface, the Al Pacino starring crime drama, is just $9.99, which is 67 percent off the regular price. And Tenet, the Christopher Nolan directed drama, is just $12.99, which is 63 percent off the regular price.

The list goes on and on with dozens of great 4K movies at great prices.

