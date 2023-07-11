Amazon today is selling this Pioneer 50-inch LED 4K TV for $199, which is 52 percent off the regular price of $419.99. The deal is part of Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale.

The Pioneer TV, which is currently the best-selling TV on Amazon.com, has a consumer rating of 4.5 stars out of 5, based on 1,353 reviews.

“My TV is an attribute to my living room,” writes one verified purchaser. “I live in an apartment and besides of it makes it look even more Grand. The smart functions it has are awesome to me.. I’m still learning daily about how I can use the TV easily. The picture quality is excellent.”

The Pioneer set comes with the following features:

* Dolby Vision 4K for realistic picture quality and sharper contrast.

* Voice remote with Alexa. You can use your voice to watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control compatible smart home devices and more.

* Fire TV software built-in. You can watch more than one million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

* DTS Virtual-X Sound. This sound format creates immersive sound from your TV’s speakers.

* 3 HDMI ports. You can connect multiple devices to the TV.

