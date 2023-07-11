

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Amazon is now selling this LG 65-inch 4K OLED TV for $1,196.99, which is 31 percent off the regular price of $1,746.99. The deal is part of the etailer’s two-day Prime Day sale.

The 65-inch OLED set, model 65B2PUA, has an Amazon customer rating of 4.7 stars out of a possible 5, based on 644 reviews. The LG OLED is considered by many videophiles to offer the best picture on the market and 65-inch models often cost nearly $2,000.

“Best flat screen TV I’ve ever owned,” writes one Amazon verified purchaser. “Replaced the flicking Samsung that was so annoying, picture quality is top notch. especially playing HDR movies…would recommend this TV to anyone who is on the market for a new flat screen.

This LG OLED TV, which was first introduced last year, has the following features:

* 4 HDMI inputs so you can connect up to four different devices at the same time.

* 120Hz refresh rate that keeps up with the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for a sharp picture with smooth motion from start to finish.

* LG Game Optimizer mode with NVIDIA G-SYNC, FreeSync Premium, and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which is designed to improve your gaming experience with fluid on-screen motion.

* Built-in Alexa digital assistant so you can do set commands with your voice.

