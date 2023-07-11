

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Amazon’s two-day sales extravaganza, called Prime Day, began this morning (July 11) and will run through tomorrow, July 12, with significant discounts on thousands of products. (Note: You need a Prime membership to get the reduced prices).

The sale will include many deals on TV-related products so it’s definitely worth checking out. For instance, items on sale today include:

* Amazon 43-inch 4K Smart TV For $99

* Up to 68 percent off 4K Blu-ray movies.

* Up to 40 percent off Samsung ‘The Frame’ 4K TVs.

* Up to 43 percent off Hisense 4K TVs.

* Up to 58 percent off Fire TV streaming devices.

* Up to 50 percent off select 4K TVs with Fire TV inside.

* Up to 53 percent off Sony headphones.

* Up to 54 percent off Beats headphones.

* Up to 50 percent off Fire HD tablets.

* Up to 38 percent off Amazon Fire 4K TVs.

* Up to 40 percent off Polk Audio speakers.

* Up to 60 percent off Sennheister headphones.

* Up to 40 percent off Samsung monitors.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

