

By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, I saw a commercial for a Netflix show about NFL quarterbacks that looked really good. Do you know when that will be available on Netflix? — Gary, Joplin, Missouri.

Gary, Quarterback, Netflix’s first show produced in partnership with the National Football League, will be an eight-episode series focusing on three signal callers during the 2022 season: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins and Atlanta’s Marcus Mariota, who has since signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former NFL QB legend Payton Manning is an executive producer of the documentary.

“Playing quarterback in the NFL is a unique experience that has some pretty incredible ups and downs,” says Manning in a league press release. “Thanks to this collaboration with our partners at NFL Films, 2PM Productions and Netflix, fans will be given a unique and intimate look at what life is like as a starting QB.”

The three QB1s wore microphones in each game and the audio will be used in the show. Quarterback will also show their lives off the field with interviews with family members.

“We aim to give our members unprecedented access to the biggest athletes in the world, telling stories that you can’t see anywhere else,” says Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series. “And it doesn’t get any bigger than going inside the huddle with NFL quarterbacks, who hold perhaps the most important and difficult position in sports. We can’t wait to share their stories with our members around the world.”

So when will all eight episodes of Quarterback be available on Netflix?

July 12.

If you can’t wait until then, here’s a trailer for Quarterback:

Gary, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

