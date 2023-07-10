

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

The TV Answer Man team is always on the lookout for creative ways to save money on television. We realize that many of you (if not all of you) feel like you pay too much every month just to watch your favorite shows and sports teams. With that in mind, we offer these three steps you can take to reduce your monthly TV bill. Enjoy.



1. Cut the Cord: Embrace Streaming Services

One of the most popular and cost-effective ways to save money on TV is by cutting the cord and embracing streaming services. Traditional cable subscriptions can be expensive, with monthly fees and additional charges for premium channels. In contrast, streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+ offer a wide range of content at a fraction of the cost. By subscribing to one or a combination of these platforms, you can access an extensive library of movies, TV shows, and documentaries, all without the hefty cable bill.

To make the most of streaming services, consider the following tips:

* Evaluate your viewing habits and choose the most suitable streaming service(s) for your needs.

* Share subscriptions with family or friends to split the costs and access a wider range of content.

* Keep an eye out for promotional offers, annual subscription discounts, or bundling options to maximize savings. (TVAnswerman.com provides the latest news on promotional deals so please visit our site often.)

2. Get an Antenna and Watch TV For Free

While streaming services offer a vast array of content, they may not cover all your viewing preferences. To complement your streaming subscriptions, or perhaps exclude them entirely, consider exploring free over-the-air broadcasts. Many TV stations transmit their signals for free, allowing you to access local news, popular network shows, and sports events without a cable subscription. All you need is an antenna to receive these channels.

Here are a few key points to remember when using over-the-air broadcasts:

* Research the coverage and reception in your area to determine the type of antenna you need.

* Position the antenna strategically to optimize signal reception and quality.

* Explore additional features like DVRs or digital tuners to enhance your viewing experience and schedule recordings.



3. Negotiate Or Downgrade Your Cable/Satellite Package

If you prefer to stick with cable/satellite but want to reduce your monthly expenses, negotiating or downgrading your pay TV package can be a viable option. Many cable and satellite providers offer promotional deals, discounts, or loyalty rewards that can significantly lower your bill. Contact your provider and inquire about any available offers or better-priced packages that align with your viewing preferences.

Consider the following tips when negotiating or downgrading your package:

* Be aware of your current package and the channels you frequently watch to avoid paying for unnecessary extras.

* Research competitors’ pricing and offers to leverage your negotiations.

* Be polite, patient, and persistent while dealing with customer service representatives to secure the best deal.

