Can watching TV get any cheaper? Amazon today is selling the Fire TV Lite streaming stick for $14.99, which is $15 and 50 percent off the regular price of $29.99. That’s even less than what a good TV antenna would cost. (The deal is an early Amazon Prime Day offering. Prime Day, a two-day event, kicks off tomorrow, July 11.)

The Fire TV Lite stick includes the ‘Lite’ in its name because, unlike the regular Fire TV sticks, it does not allow you to use your voice to change the volume or turn the TV on and off. However, other than that, it’s the same stick that can stream tens of thousands of apps including Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV and Max.

The included voice remote does enable you to ask the Alexa voice assistant to find and launch movies and shows as well as play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather and set alarms.

The Lite, which connects to your TV’s HDMI port, supports high-def video up to 1080p.

The streaming stick has an Amazon customer rating of 4.7 stars out of a possible 5, based on more than 264,000 customer reviews.

