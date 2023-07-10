

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I see that DIRECTV Stream is getting 4K channels now. Do you know if it will have Tuesday night’s All-Star Game in 4K? What channel will it be on? — Richard, East Lansing, Michigan.

Richard, DIRECTV, the satellite TV service, will offer Tuesday night’s MLB All-Star Game from Seattle in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). So will Comcast’s Xfinity, Dish, FuboTV, Verizon, Altice’s Optium and YouTube TV. They will all have the mid-season classic on special 4K channels.

But not DIRECTV Stream. DIRECTV’s live streaming sister service recently added one 4K channel to its lineup, channel 104, on select devices including Roku and the company-supplied Gemini set-tops. The 4K channel offers a mix of nature documentaries, concerts and lifestyle shows.

DIRECTV Stream, however, has yet to add a 4K channel for live sports. The company says two 4K channels for live sports, channels 105 and 106, will be added soon but apparently not in time for tomorrow’s game.

But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to watch the game in 4K if you have DIRECTV Stream. Fox will stream its 4K All-Star Game feed on the Fox Now and Fox Sports app. DIRECTV Stream subscribers can access it by inputting their Stream user name and password into the app and clicking on the 4K thumbnail for the game on Tuesday night.

Note you will need a compatible 4K device, not to mention a 4K TV. See this article for more details.

Richard, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

