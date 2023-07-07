

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

HBO, which kicked Game Theory With Bomani Jones to the curb earlier this week, has cancelled another show.

Variety reports that the network has axed Robin Thede’s A Black Lady’s Sketch Show after four seasons. The show, which featured Thede in skits about the African-American female experience, earned 13 Emmy nominations during its run.

“Thank you to all the immensely talented cast members, guest stars, writers, directors, editors and crew members who have made ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ an Emmy-winning success,” Thede told Variety. “I especially want to recognize the Black women and other women of color who excelled in every department at ‘ABLSS.’ I am also eternally grateful for the support of Issa Rae and Jax Media, Amy Gravitt, Casey Bloys and the entire team at HBO, Max and Warner Bros. Discovery.”

The show’s fourth season ended in May. There’s no word on why HBO decided to pull the plug.

After the cancellation of Game Theory and A Black Lady Sketch Show, all eyes on HBO to see if the premium channel cancels its ballyhooed but tawdry drama, The Idol, starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd. The show’s first season ended last Sunday night. The Idol has a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 19 out of 100 and the finale generated fewer than 200,000 viewers.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...