Looking for an inexpensive TV for the kids’ room or a spare bedroom and you don’t care if it’s in 4K or not?

Amazon is now selling this Insignia 32-inch 720p HDTV for $79.99, which is 47 percent off the regular price of $149.99

The Insignia TV, which is a 2022 model, has a customer rating of 4.6 stars out of a possible 5, based on nearly 6,000 reviews at Amazon.com.

“I was not going to do it, buy a ($79) TV,” writes one verified purchaser. “But I needed something small and cheap to put next to the bed, for when I wake up I have something I can watch to go back to sleep vs. playing the TV app on my phone. I didn’t expect much, I really didn’t. But as it turns out, the sound is amazing. The picture looks like a 1080 resolution picture. And the Fire TV interface is responsive and full featured, this was my first interaction with Fire TV.”

The set comes with the following features:

Alexa voice control

The Alexa Voice Remote lets you easily control your entertainment, search across apps, switch inputs, and more using just your voice. Press and hold the voice button and ask Alexa to easily find, launch, and control content, and even switch to cable.

Fire TV built-in

Watch over one million streaming movies and TV episodes with access to tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Supports Apple AirPlay

Share videos, photos, music and more from an Apple device to your TV with the touch of a button.

Supports HDMI ARC

Sends audio directly from the HDMI jack to a compatible soundbar or AV receiver, removing the need for an extra cable.

3 HDMI ports

Connect multiple devices at the same time.

To learn more about this Insignia deal, click here.

