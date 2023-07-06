

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Apple TV+ and Major League Baseball have extended their offer of two free months of Apple TV+. The promotion, which was set to expire tomorrow, will now be available until September 30.

That means you can sign up at any time during the rest of the MLB regular season and watch Apple TV+’s Friday night doubleheaders for free for two months. (The regular subscription cost is $6.99 a month.) The Apple games are exclusive, meaning they are not available on any other service, including the regional sports networks, MLB TV or MLB Extra Innings.

The offer of free two months of Apple TV+ is available to new and qualified returning subscribers. You can redeem the free sub here.

The two-month free sub also entitles you to watch the rest of the Apple TV+ lineup, which includes award-winning shows such as Ted Lasso, Severance and Coda.

Here are the MLB games that will be on Apple TV+ for the remainder of July:

Friday, July 7

Atlanta Braves at Tampa Bay Rays, 6:30 p.m. ET

Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, July 14

Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets, 7:00 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:00 p.m. ET

Friday, July 21

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs, 2:00 p.m. ET

San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers, 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, July 28

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 7:00 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:00 p.m. ET

If you need more information on how to watch the MLB games on Apple TV+, click here.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

