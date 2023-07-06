

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Earlier today, we published a TV Answer Man column on why Major League Baseball this year hasn’t provided regional sports broadcasts for free, as some newspapers last March said they would. However, we are now here today to tell you how you can watch the league’s online package of out-of-market games for free for the next eight days.

MLB.TV, the league’s streaming plan, today is finishing up a free July 4th week preview. All 12 scheduled games today, except for any blacked out in your market, are available for free. You just have to set up a MLB account to start watching. Here’s the site page.

After watching today’s games for free, if you go back to MLB.TV tomorrow, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial of its $94.99 all-teams plan. That would give you eight consecutive days of free baseball.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

But today’s free preview gives you a nice parlay into getting eight days of free baseball.

If you decide to subscribe after the eight days are over, for $94.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can watch every remaining 2023 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

Play ball!

