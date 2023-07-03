

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

There’s nothing better than watching sports on July 4th. So to celebrate tomorrow’s national holiday, we present the 10 best sports movies ever made. Enjoy the holiday, everyone!

1. Raging Bull (1980)

Directed by Martin Scorsese and starring Robert De Niro, Raging Bull is a cinematic tour de force that delves into the tumultuous life of boxer Jake LaMotta. This gripping biographical drama explores the dark side of fame, jealousy, and redemption, earning it a place among the greatest sports movies ever made.

Streaming now on Max.

2. Rocky (1976)

Directed by John G. Avildsen, Rocky remains a timeless classic that follows the journey of Rocky Balboa, an underdog boxer who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the heavyweight title. The film’s iconic training montage and unforgettable characters make it a true sports masterpiece.

Streaming now on Netflix.

3. Field of Dreams (1989)

This fantasy sports film, starring Kevin Costner, explores the connection between baseball, family, and nostalgia. Field of Dreams is a heartwarming tale that has touched the souls of sports fans and movie lovers alike.

Streaming now on Peacock.

4. Hoosiers (1986)

Based on a true story, Hoosiers portrays the heartwarming journey of a small-town high school basketball team that defies all odds to win the state championship. The film’s portrayal of teamwork, perseverance, and the human spirit resonates with audiences even decades after its release.

Streaming now for free on Pluto TV.

5. Remember the Titans (2000)

Starring Denzel Washington, this uplifting film tells the story of a racially integrated high school football team in the 1970s. Remember the Titans celebrates the power of unity and showcases the transformational impact of sports beyond the field.

Streaming now on Disney Plus.

6. Miracle (2004)

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, Miracle recounts the inspiring true story of the 1980 United States men’s ice hockey team, which achieved the unimaginable by defeating the Soviet Union during the Winter Olympics. The film’s depiction of teamwork and patriotism is both exhilarating and heartwarming.

Streaming now on Disney Plus.

7. The Karate Kid (1984)

A classic underdog tale, The Karate Kid follows the journey of a teenager who learns martial arts from an unconventional mentor. With memorable characters and an empowering message, this film has become an enduring favorite.

Streaming now on Netflix.

8. Moneyball (2011)

Starring Brad Pitt and based on a true story, Moneyball offers a captivating insight into the unconventional approach taken by the Oakland Athletics baseball team to build a competitive roster using statistical analysis. This sports drama showcases innovation and critical thinking in the world of sports management.

Streaming now on Max.

9. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Directed by Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby tells the story of a determined female boxer (Hillary Swank) and her relationship with her grizzled trainer, played by the aforementioned Mr. Eastwood. This poignant film delves into themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the pursuit of greatness.

Streaming now for $4.29 on Amazon Prime Video.

10. A League of Their Own (1992)

Directed by Penny Marshall, this comedy-drama follows the pioneering journey of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League during World War II. With a stellar ensemble cast and a heartfelt story, A League of Their Own celebrates the resilience and determination of women in sports.

Streaming now on Netflix.

