TV Answer Man, do you have the scoop on what free channel Comcast has this week? — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The free shows this week come from the $4.99 a month History Vault streaming service and include such titles as Washington (series); The Revolution (series); Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution; Thomas Jefferson: Philosopher of Freedom; Hamilton: Building America; Secrets of the Founding Fathers; and Benjamin Franklin: Citizen of the World.

Comcast will also offer some free selections from Stingray Karaoke including Miley Cyrus: Flowers; Imagine Dragons: Believer; Don Mclean: American Pie; Lee Greenwood: God Bless the USA; Journey: Don’t Stop Believin’; Ray Charles: America the Beautiful; and Neil Diamond: Sweet Caroline. Stingray Karaoke is normally $6.99 a month on Comcast.

To access the free titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

