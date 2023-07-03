

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Tom Cruise, arguably today’s biggest movie star, turns 61 today. In honor of his birthday, we have compiled the actor’s 10 best movies of all time. And where you can stream them! Enjoy.

1. Rain Man (1988)

In this critically acclaimed drama, Cruise played opposite Dustin Hoffman as his autistic brother, Raymond. His performance as Charlie Babbitt, a selfish car dealer who undergoes a transformative journey, earned him an Academy Award nomination and highlighted his versatility as an actor.

Streaming now on Paramount+/Showtime.

2. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Eyes Wide Shut is a mesmerizing and enigmatic film that delves into the hidden desires and secrets of human nature. Stanley Kubrick’s final masterpiece takes viewers on a haunting journey through a surreal and seductive underworld, brilliantly portrayed by Cruise and his then wife, Nicole Kidman. With its hypnotic cinematography, lingering tension, and thought-provoking exploration of sexuality and power, Eyes Wide Shut leaves an indelible impression and invites deep introspection long after the credits roll.

Streaming now on Paramount+.

3. Top Gun (1986)

Top Gun catapulted Tom Cruise to international stardom with his portrayal of the daring naval aviator, Maverick. Cruise’s electrifying charisma combined with adrenaline-fueled aerial sequences made this film an instant classic. The movie showcased his talent for embodying confident, yet vulnerable characters.

Streaming now for free on Pluto TV.

4. Jerry Maguire (1996)

Jerry Maguire showcased Cruise’s ability to infuse charm and vulnerability into a character. As a sports agent who experiences an ethical awakening, he delivered one of his most memorable and heartfelt performances. His iconic line, “Show me the money!” became an instant catchphrase.

Streaming now on AMC+.

5. Mission Impossible series (1996-present)

With the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise solidified himself as the ultimate action hero. His portrayal of Ethan Hunt, an IMF agent, showcased his physical prowess and dedication to performing his own stunts. The series remains a thrilling and exhilarating cinematic experience. (The latest installment in the series, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, is scheduled to premiere on July 12.)

First in the series streaming now for free on Pluto TV.

6. A Few Good Men (1992)

In this courtroom drama, Cruise starred alongside Jack Nicholson in a gripping legal battle. His portrayal of Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, a military lawyer, demonstrated his ability to hold his own against seasoned actors. Cruise’s intense on-screen presence made this film a standout in his career.

Streaming now on AMC+.

7. Minority Report (2002)

In Steven Spielberg’s futuristic thriller, Cruise portrayed a police officer in a world where crimes are predicted before they happen. His portrayal of John Anderton showcased his versatility as he navigated the complexities of the storyline, delivering a nuanced and captivating performance.

Streaming now on Paramount+.

8. Collateral (2004)

Cruise showcased his range by taking on the role of a ruthless hitman in “Collateral, directed by the great Michael Mann. His performance opposite Jamie Foxx, as a taxi driver caught in a dangerous situation, displayed his ability to bring intensity and charisma to complex characters.

Streaming now for free on Pluto TV.

9. Magnolia (1999)

In Paul Thomas Anderson’s ensemble drama, Cruise delivered a compelling performance as Frank T.J. Mackey, a motivational speaker with a troubled past. His portrayal was a departure from his usual heroic roles, showcasing his commitment to exploring challenging and multifaceted characters.

Streaming now for $2.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

10. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

In this powerful drama, Cruise portrayed Ron Kovic, a Vietnam War veteran turned anti-war activist. His transformative performance earned him critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination, highlighting his dedication to emotionally demanding roles.

Streaming now on Netflix.

