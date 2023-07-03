

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, Walmart+ members get Paramount+ as a perk for membership. Will we continue to receive the same Paramount+ membership we have been receiving or will Showtime be included? — Kenneth, town withheld.

Kenneth, Paramount+ last week merged with Showtime. That means that Showtime’s programming is now part of Paramount+’s Premium ads-free plan. The ads-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan for new and existing customers has increased from $9.99 a month to $11.99 a month.

Walmart Plus, the retailer’s version of Amazon Prime, has free Paramount+ in its benefits which also include same-day unlimited grocery deliveries and home pick-ups for product returns. (Walmart Plus costs $12.95 a month after a 30-day free trial.)

However, the Walmart Plus Paramount sub is the Essential ads-included plan, not the Premium package. Showtime is not included in Paramount+’s Essential ads-included package.

You can learn more about the Paramount+/Showtime merger here.

Kenneth, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

