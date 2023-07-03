

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Now it’s Apple TV+’s turn to announce a show cancellation. Well, actually, the streaming service didn’t announce it. The show’s lead actress did!

Patricia Arquette, star of the Apple TV+ comedy show, High Desert, revealed last week on Instagram that Apple TV+ was not renewing it for a second season.

“A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season,” says Arquette, who also served as the show’s executive producer. “So I just wanted to let you know, we just found out that it won’t be coming back. So that’s a sad bummer for all of us. I just want to say, to all of the crew, love you guys. You were wonderful. And the writers and the actors … we just had a blast… Thanks to you all for watching. You can’t win them all.”

High Desert, which finished its eight-episode season one on June 21, starred Arquette as a drug addict who moves to a desert community in California to get sober and eventually become a private investigator. The supporting cast included Matt Dillon, Brad Garrett and Bernadette Peters.

There’s no word on why Apple TV+ decided to cancel High Desert. The show generated a 70 score at Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews.

“High Desert is so deliberately odd and scattershot that viewers may begin to suspect they’re being bamboozled, but Patricia Arquette’s whirlwind performance will be enough for many to just sit back and enjoy the ride,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

