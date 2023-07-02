

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Wimbledon 2023 starts in earnest tomorrow with round one matches scheduled at 6 a.m. ET for early risers here in the United States. This year’s matches will be carried by ESPN, ESPN Desportes, ESPN+ and ABC. You can see a TV schedule here.

To celebrate this year’s tournament, we have compiled what we believe are the five best ‘tennis movies’ of all time — and where you can stream them. Enjoy.

1. Match Point (2005)

Directed by Woody Allen, this psychological thriller delves into the dark side of tennis. While not solely focused on the sport, Match Point uses tennis as a backdrop to explore themes of ambition, desire, and the consequences of one’s actions. The film features memorable performances by Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Scarlett Johansson.

Streaming now for $2.99 at Amazon Prime Video.

2. Strangers On a Train (1951)

This classic Hitchcock thriller features a memorable tennis match that becomes a crucial plot point. The film explores the twisted consequences of a chance meeting between two strangers (Stewart Granger, Robert Walker) demonstrating how a simple conversation can unravel lives. Look for Hitch’s real-life daughter, Pat, in a pivotal role as someone who gets too close to the killer.

Streaming now for $2.99 at Amazon Prime Video.

3. Wimbledon (2004)

A heartwarming romantic comedy that tells the story of Peter Colt, a struggling British tennis player, who finds renewed passion and success when he falls in love with Lizzie Bradbury, a rising American tennis star. The movie beautifully captures the essence of tennis and the transformative power of love. Strong performances from Paul Bettany and Kristen Dunst.

Streaming now for $3.99 on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Borg vs. McEnroe (2017)

A gripping sports drama that chronicles the historic rivalry between Swedish tennis legend Bjorn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason) and the fiery American John McEnroe, played by Shia LaBeouf. This film delves into the contrasting personalities of the two players and their epic encounter at the 1980 Wimbledon final, regarded as one of the greatest matches in tennis history.

Streaming now on Cinemax.

5. Battle of the Sexes (2017)

Based on the true events of the legendary match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973, this film explores the fight for gender equality in tennis. Emma Stone and Steve Carell deliver captivating performances in this historical drama, making it a must-watch for sports and social justice enthusiasts alike.

Streaming now in 4K for $3.79 on Amazon Prime Video.

Honorable mentions: Love Means Zero, Break Point, Strokes of Genius.

