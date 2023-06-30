

TV Answer Man, we are about to lose SNY and the Mets on YouTube TV. Is there any chance they will get together and strike a deal before the deadline on Saturday? — Joe, New York.

Joe, SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets, announced on June 22 that YouTube TV would lose its signal on Saturday, July 1 if the two sides don’t reach a new carriage agreement by then. The streaming service confirmed that in a responding statement, but said it remained open to discussing a new deal.

Since then, the two sides have not deviated publicly from their original positions. This is what YouTube TV’s customer support team said on Twitter on Wednesday:

“We unfortunately haven’t been able to reach a new agreement with SNY. We’re open to continuing conversations with SNY & the MLB in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV!”

Meanwhile, SNY has the same message posted on its web site that was first published on June 22:

“Despite our good faith efforts, YouTube TV is preparing to drop SNY and our exclusive live Mets games. We feel an obligation to inform YouTube TV subscribers they will lose SNY’s leading coverage of the Mets, Jets, and all of New York’s professional and collegiate sports teams.”

There is no indication that a last-minute deal is in the works. It’s certainly possible that it could happen, but YouTube TV has not been bullish on carrying regional sports networks (RSNs) in the past so SNY would likely have to significantly lower its demands to get it done. And that’s unlikely.

YouTube TV, which is owned by Google, carries few RSNs compared to other pay TV distributors. Besides SNY, the streamer only has the NBC Sports RSNs. The service does not carry the AT&T regional sports networks, the Bally Sports regional sports nets or the Yes Network, the Pac 12 Network, the Longhorn Network, NESN, Altitude, Marquee Sports Network, MASN or SportsNet LA.

If the SNY blackout occurs, here’s an article on which providers carry it in case you are looking for a replacement.

Joe, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

