Netflix tomorrow (July 1) plans to add 23 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four best in our humble opinions:

Bridesmaids (2011)

The 2011 film stars Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live) at the peak of her zany powers as a single woman in her 30s who turns an upcoming wedding into a series of comic misadventures. The flawless supporting cast includes Jon Hamm, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Ellie Kemper, and for fans still nostalgic for 1970s indie films, the great Jill Clayburgh.

Titanic (1997)

There may be some out there who say Netflix shouldn’t add this movie so soon after the loss of the Titan submersible. But come on, Titanic the movie has nothing to do with that tragedy. Directed by James Cameron, Titanic is an epic masterpiece that beautifully captures the timeless love story set against the backdrop of the ill-fated RMS Titanic. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet deliver unforgettable performances as star-crossed lovers Jack and Rose, drawing viewers into their passionate romance as the ship meets its tragic demise. Enjoy the film, everyone, and also remember those who lost their lives that fateful night.

Ray (2004)

Directed by Taylor Hackford, Ray is a remarkable biographical drama that pays tribute to the legendary musician Ray Charles, portrayed brilliantly by Jamie Foxx. The film delves deep into Charles’ extraordinary life, chronicling his rise to fame, personal struggles, and immense musical talent. Foxx’s transformative performance captures the essence of Charles, from his distinct voice to his charismatic stage presence, earning him a well-deserved Academy Award.

Uncle Buck (1989)

This may be a controversial pick. But Uncle Buck, directed by John Hughes, is a hilarious and heartwarming comedy that showcases John Candy’s larger-than-life comedic talent. The film follows the misadventures of the unconventional and larger-than-life Uncle Buck (Candy) as he reluctantly babysits his nieces and nephew. Candy’s performance as the lovable and clueless Buck brings an endearing charm to the character, delivering numerous laugh-out-loud moments throughout the film.

Here is the complete list of new films that will be added to Netflix on Saturday, July 1:

Bridesmaids

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night

Ray

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek

Star Trek Into Darkness

The Sweetest Thing

Titanic

Uncle Buck

Warm Bodies

