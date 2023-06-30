By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor
Hulu tomorrow (July 1) will add 87 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the five best in my humble opinion:
Alien (1979)
Director Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece redefined the science fiction genre. Sigourney Weaver’s portrayal of Ripley is a tour de force, showcasing both vulnerability and resilience in the face of unimaginable horror. The meticulous attention to detail in the production design, combined with a smart and suspenseful script, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the film. And be prepared to look away at the lunch scene. You know the one.
Whiplash (2014)
Damien Chazelle’s brilliant direction and the exceptional performances by Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons make Whiplash an intense and visceral experience. With its relentless pace, pulsating soundtrack, and the exploration of the toxic relationship between a talented drummer and his ruthless music teacher, the film takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, exposing the lengths individuals go to achieve greatness.
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard is an exhilarating and timeless action film that continues to captivate audiences decades after its release. Bruce Willis delivers an iconic performance as John McClane, a relatable and witty protagonist who finds himself trapped in a high-stakes hostage situation during Christmas time. The film expertly balances intense suspense, thrilling set pieces, and clever dialogue, making it a standout in the action genre.
Wild Things (1998)
Directed by John McNaughton, Wild Things takes a twisty and provocative turn with a memorable threesome scene featuring Denise Richards, Neve Campbell, and Matt Dillon. The scene’s sultry atmosphere and unexpected twists make it an unforgettable moment of cinematic sensuality. In addition, that infamous scene, it’s a top-notch mystery with excellent performances from the aforementioned and Kevin Bacon as a cop who investigates a rape charge. Heck, if that’s not enough, Bill Murray is on board as a shyster attorney. Now are you watching?
Ford v. Ferrari (2019)
Based on a true story, the film expertly combines high stakes racing with compelling human drama, thanks to the exceptional performances of its cast. Matt Damon and Christian Bale deliver powerful portrayals as they navigate the intense rivalry between automotive giants Ford and Ferrari.
Here is the complete list of new movies that will be added tomorrow to Hulu:
A Good Day to Die Hard 2013
A Good Year 2006
Alien 1979
Alien 3 1992
Alien Resurrection 1997
Aliens 1986
Alita: Battle Angel 2019
All the Right Moves 1983
Bachelor Party 1984
Bandidas 2006
Bohemian Rhapsody 2018
Bruno 2009
Burlesque 2010
Center Stage: On Pointe 2016
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 2005
Chloe 2010
City Of Joy 1992
Clive Barker’s The Plague 2006
Closer 2004
Cocktail 1988
The Covenant 2006
Cover Versions 2018
Death on the Nile 2022
Deja Vu 2006
The Descendants 2011
Die Hard 1988
Die Hard: With a Vengeance 1995
Dog Soldiers 2002
Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead 1991
Elysium | 2013
Essence Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream
Father of the Bride 1991
Father of the Bride II 1995
Flicka 2006
Ford v Ferrari 2019
Forgetting Sarah Marshall 2008
Fun With Dick and Jane 2005
Get Him to the Greek 2010
Gotti 2018
The Guardian 2006
The Guilty 2018
Here Comes The Boom 2012
High Heat 2022
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 2012
The Hulk 2003
I Know What You Did Last Summer 1997
The Internship 2013
Joy Ride 2001
Jumpin’ Jack Flash 1986
Kick-Ass 2010
King Kong 2005
Lol 2011
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers 2002
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King 2003
The Man Who Knew Too Little 1997
Maudie 2017
Metro 1997
Mrs. Doubtfire 1993
My Super Ex-Girlfriend 2006
Our Idiot Brother 2011
Parental Guidance 2011
The Perfect Storm 2000
Queen of the Damned 2002
Real Steel 2011
Red Tails 2012
Rise of the Planet of the Apes 2011
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2019
See How They Run 2022
Shanghai Knights 2003
Shanghai Noon 2000
Skyline 2010
Step Brothers 2008
Support the Girls 2018
Sweet Home Alabama 2002
Total Recall 2012
Un Padre No Tan Padre 2017
Villains 2019
The Walk 2015
What Happens in Vegas 2008
What’s Love Got To Do With It 1993
Whiplash 2014
Wild Things 1998