

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Hulu tomorrow (July 1) will add 87 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the five best in my humble opinion:

Alien (1979)

Director Ridley Scott’s sci-fi masterpiece redefined the science fiction genre. Sigourney Weaver’s portrayal of Ripley is a tour de force, showcasing both vulnerability and resilience in the face of unimaginable horror. The meticulous attention to detail in the production design, combined with a smart and suspenseful script, keeps viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the film. And be prepared to look away at the lunch scene. You know the one.

Whiplash (2014)

Damien Chazelle’s brilliant direction and the exceptional performances by Miles Teller and J.K. Simmons make Whiplash an intense and visceral experience. With its relentless pace, pulsating soundtrack, and the exploration of the toxic relationship between a talented drummer and his ruthless music teacher, the film takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster, exposing the lengths individuals go to achieve greatness.

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard is an exhilarating and timeless action film that continues to captivate audiences decades after its release. Bruce Willis delivers an iconic performance as John McClane, a relatable and witty protagonist who finds himself trapped in a high-stakes hostage situation during Christmas time. The film expertly balances intense suspense, thrilling set pieces, and clever dialogue, making it a standout in the action genre.

Wild Things (1998)

Directed by John McNaughton, Wild Things takes a twisty and provocative turn with a memorable threesome scene featuring Denise Richards, Neve Campbell, and Matt Dillon. The scene’s sultry atmosphere and unexpected twists make it an unforgettable moment of cinematic sensuality. In addition, that infamous scene, it’s a top-notch mystery with excellent performances from the aforementioned and Kevin Bacon as a cop who investigates a rape charge. Heck, if that’s not enough, Bill Murray is on board as a shyster attorney. Now are you watching?

Ford v. Ferrari (2019)

Based on a true story, the film expertly combines high stakes racing with compelling human drama, thanks to the exceptional performances of its cast. Matt Damon and Christian Bale deliver powerful portrayals as they navigate the intense rivalry between automotive giants Ford and Ferrari.

Here is the complete list of new movies that will be added tomorrow to Hulu:

A Good Day to Die Hard 2013

A Good Year 2006

Alien 1979

Alien 3 1992

Alien Resurrection 1997

Aliens 1986

Alita: Battle Angel 2019

All the Right Moves 1983

Bachelor Party 1984

Bandidas 2006

Bohemian Rhapsody 2018

Bruno 2009

Burlesque 2010

Center Stage: On Pointe 2016

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory 2005

Chloe 2010

City Of Joy 1992

Clive Barker’s The Plague 2006

Closer 2004

Cocktail 1988

The Covenant 2006

Cover Versions 2018

Death on the Nile 2022

Deja Vu 2006

The Descendants 2011

Die Hard 1988

Die Hard: With a Vengeance 1995

Dog Soldiers 2002

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead 1991

Elysium | 2013

Essence Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream

Father of the Bride 1991

Father of the Bride II 1995

Flicka 2006

Ford v Ferrari 2019

Forgetting Sarah Marshall 2008

Fun With Dick and Jane 2005

Get Him to the Greek 2010

Gotti 2018

The Guardian 2006

The Guilty 2018

Here Comes The Boom 2012

High Heat 2022

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 2012

The Hulk 2003

I Know What You Did Last Summer 1997

The Internship 2013

Joy Ride 2001

Jumpin’ Jack Flash 1986

Kick-Ass 2010

King Kong 2005

Lol 2011

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers 2002

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King 2003

The Man Who Knew Too Little 1997

Maudie 2017

Metro 1997

Mrs. Doubtfire 1993

My Super Ex-Girlfriend 2006

Our Idiot Brother 2011

Parental Guidance 2011

The Perfect Storm 2000

Queen of the Damned 2002

Real Steel 2011

Red Tails 2012

Rise of the Planet of the Apes 2011

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 2019

See How They Run 2022

Shanghai Knights 2003

Shanghai Noon 2000

Skyline 2010

Step Brothers 2008

Support the Girls 2018

Sweet Home Alabama 2002

Total Recall 2012

Un Padre No Tan Padre 2017

Villains 2019

The Walk 2015

What Happens in Vegas 2008

What’s Love Got To Do With It 1993

Whiplash 2014

Wild Things 1998

