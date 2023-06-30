Amazon is now selling this Fire HD 10 Tablet with the Alexa digital assistant for $74.99, which is 50 percent off the regular price of $149.99. The deal is part of Amazon’s early Prime Day sale.

The latest edition model tablet, which comes with a 32GB storage capability and an 10.1-inch display, offers the following features:

* Up to 12 hours of battery life;

* 1080p HD video;

* Alexa cloud-based voice service that’s found on the Amazon Echo. You just press a button ask ‘Alexa’ almost anything;

* Millions of movies, TV shows, songs, Kindle e-books, apps and games; Prime members get unlimited access to a huge selection of songs, books, videos and more;

* 16 or 32 GB of internal storage;

* Split-screen display so you can multi-task while working or viewing.

