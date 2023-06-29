

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Wilt Chamberlain, who hung up his sneakers 50 years ago, is still arguably the greatest basketball player to ever live. (We say arguably because that will definitely produce a few arguments!) He once scored 100 points in a single game and somehow managed to average 30 points and 20 rebounds a game for the season. For seven seasons! No one had, or has, ever done that. But Chamberlain’s prolific on-court activity was nearly exceeded by his legendary off-court activity with the big man proclaiming that he slept with more than 1,000 women. He dated a number of Hollywood celebrities including Vertigo star Kim Novak.

Paramount+ with Showtime on July 14 will air a three-part documentary on Wilt the Stilt and the TV Answer Man says it’s already in his calendar. In ink. Below is the press release from Showtime Sports with more details and a show trailer. Enjoy.

SHOWTIME SPORTS(R) DEBUTS OFFICIAL TRAILER AND KEY ART FOR “GOLIATH”

Three-Part Documentary Series Debuts on Friday, July 14

SHOWTIME SPORTS has released the official trailer and key art for GOLIATH, a three-part documentary series examining the historic life, career and impact of Wilt Chamberlain, one of the greatest and most misunderstood athletes of all time. The series premieres on Friday, July 14 on demand and on streaming platforms for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers before making its on-air debut on SHOWTIME(R) on Sunday, July 16 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with additional episodes premiering each Sunday. GOLIATH is produced by Village Roadshow Television and Gotham Chopra’s Religion of Sports in association with Kevin Garnett’s Content Cartel, Happy Madison Productions and Heeltap! Entertainment.

Utilizing groundbreaking artificial intelligence to recreate Chamberlain’s voice to narrate his own words and archival footage provided by the Wilt Chamberlain Estate, GOLIATH tells the definitive story of Chamberlain’s remarkable life and how he fits into the fabric of American history. The series invokes a variety of voices from sports, media, entertainment and academia to place Chamberlain’s life in both historical and contemporary contexts, highlighting his unparalleled athleticism, trailblazing achievements, personal magnetism and introspective nature. It enlists the insightful voices of Garnett, Pat Riley, Rick Barry, Jackie MacMullan, Bob Ryan, Tom Meschery, Dr. Todd Boyd, Jemele Hill, Jerry West, COUPLES THERAPY clinical psychologist Orna Guralnik and more to share their reflections on Chamberlain, his era and the everlasting effect he’s had on not only on the game of basketball, but the business as well.

GOLIATH will have its World Premiere at the UNINTERRUPTED Film Festival powered by Tribeca Festival on Thursday, July 13 and is directed by Rob Ford (The Cost of Winning; BOYS IN BLUE) and Christopher Dillon (THE LINCOLN PROJECT, SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE) and executive produced by Ford, Charles J. Lindsay (61*), William Lindsay, Matt Mosko, Garnett, Mike Marangu (KG: ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE), Brian Bennett, Shannon Perry, Chopra (SHUT UP AND DRIBBLE) and Ameeth Sankaran (Tom vs. Time). Victor Buhler (McGregor Forever) serves as co-executive producer.

