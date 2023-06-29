

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

ESPN+, the $9.99 a month subscription streaming service, plans to add more than 1,500 live sporting events in July 2023. The lineup includes 27 Major League Baseball, five MLB doubleheaders, Wimbledon, the MLB draft, UFC PPV, boxing, basketball, you name it. Here are the highlights:



UFC

ESPN+ PPV

July 8

UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez

July 29

UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

UFC FIGHT NIGHT

July 1

Strickland vs. Magomedov (also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

July 15

Holm vs. Bueno Silva (also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

July 22

Aspinall vs. Tybura



TENNIS

July 3-16

Wimbledon (Comprehensive, all-day coverage from multiple courts.)

FORMULA 1

July 2

Rolex Austrian Grand Prix (Also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

July 9

Aramco British Grand Prix (Also on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)

July 23

Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix (Also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes)

July 30

MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix (Also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes)



TOP RANK BOXING

July 1

Crews-Dezurn vs. Marshall

Anderson vs. Martin

July 8

Nery vs. Saludar

July 22

Kambosos Jr. vs. Hughes

July 25

Fulton vs. Inoue

July 28

Estrada vs. Yudica



PGA TOUR LIVE

July 6-9

John Deere Classic

July 27-30

3M Open

July 13-16

Genesis Scottish Open

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

July 22-27

60+ Little League Softball Regionals games

July 30-August 5

Senior League Baseball World Series

July 31-August 6

Senior League Softball World Series

July 30-August 6

Intermediate League Baseball World Series

July 30-August 5

Junior League Softball World Series



BASEBALL

27 Major League Baseball games (Subject to local blackout restrictions)

5 Doubleheaders

July 6

Athletics vs. Tigers & Pirates vs. Dodgers

July 19

Guardians vs. Pirates & Padres vs. Blue Jays

July 20

Giants vs. Reds & Cardinals vs. Cubs

July 24

Orioles vs. Phillies & Mariners vs. Twins

July 31

Phillies vs. Marlins & Angels vs. Braves

July 9

MLB Draft (1st & 2nd Rounds)

58 Northwoods League Games

PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE

July 14

Archers LC vs. Redwoods LC

July 22

All-Star Skills

July 22

All-Star Game



BASKETBALL

July 3-17

NBA Summer League

July 19

The Basketball Tournament

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...