ESPN+, the $9.99 a month subscription streaming service, plans to add more than 1,500 live sporting events in July 2023. The lineup includes 27 Major League Baseball, five MLB doubleheaders, Wimbledon, the MLB draft, UFC PPV, boxing, basketball, you name it. Here are the highlights:
UFC
ESPN+ PPV
July 8
UFC 290: Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez
July 29
UFC 291: Poirier vs. Gaethje 2
UFC FIGHT NIGHT
July 1
Strickland vs. Magomedov (also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
July 15
Holm vs. Bueno Silva (also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
July 22
Aspinall vs. Tybura
TENNIS
July 3-16
Wimbledon (Comprehensive, all-day coverage from multiple courts.)
FORMULA 1
July 2
Rolex Austrian Grand Prix (Also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
July 9
Aramco British Grand Prix (Also on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes)
July 23
Qatar Airways Hungarian Grand Prix (Also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
July 30
MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix (Also on ESPN, ESPN Deportes)
TOP RANK BOXING
July 1
Crews-Dezurn vs. Marshall
Anderson vs. Martin
July 8
Nery vs. Saludar
July 22
Kambosos Jr. vs. Hughes
July 25
Fulton vs. Inoue
July 28
Estrada vs. Yudica
PGA TOUR LIVE
July 6-9
John Deere Classic
July 27-30
3M Open
July 13-16
Genesis Scottish Open
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
July 22-27
60+ Little League Softball Regionals games
July 30-August 5
Senior League Baseball World Series
July 31-August 6
Senior League Softball World Series
July 30-August 6
Intermediate League Baseball World Series
July 30-August 5
Junior League Softball World Series
BASEBALL
27 Major League Baseball games (Subject to local blackout restrictions)
5 Doubleheaders
July 6
Athletics vs. Tigers & Pirates vs. Dodgers
July 19
Guardians vs. Pirates & Padres vs. Blue Jays
July 20
Giants vs. Reds & Cardinals vs. Cubs
July 24
Orioles vs. Phillies & Mariners vs. Twins
July 31
Phillies vs. Marlins & Angels vs. Braves
July 9
MLB Draft (1st & 2nd Rounds)
58 Northwoods League Games
PREMIER LACROSSE LEAGUE
July 14
Archers LC vs. Redwoods LC
July 22
All-Star Skills
July 22
All-Star Game
BASKETBALL
July 3-17
NBA Summer League
July 19
The Basketball Tournament
