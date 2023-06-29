Amazon is now selling this Hisense 58-inch Smart 4K TV for $349.99, which is 42 percent off the regular price of $599.99. The set is a 2022 model.

The model 58U6HF Hisense TV, which has a customer rating of 4.4 stars based on 2,599 reviews, comes with the following features:

* Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut which is designed to produce more accurate colors than a regular LED TV.

* Fire TV Built-in, which includes apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max. Plus, stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.

* Peak Brightness / Full Array Local Dimming Zones: This television offers up-to-600 nits peak brightness across up to 32 local dimming zones.

* Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and HDR10+, which is designed to enhance the realism in your 4K picture.

* Motion Rate 240 and 60Hz Native Refresh Rate, which is designed to reduce motion blur.

* Press & Ask Alexa: Use the included Alexa Voice Remote to manage TV power, volume, navigation, playback, and input switching. Or just press the microphone button and say, “Find dramas,” and Alexa will show you search results from a central catalog of hundreds of integrated apps and channels.

* Bluetooth Connectivity: Wirelessly connect soundbars, headphones or stereo components to your TV.

To learn more about this Hisense TV, and today's deal, click here.

