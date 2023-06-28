

By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, do you know if this year’s Wimbledon will be in 4K? It’s my favorite sports event of the year and it would look sensational in 4K on my new 65-inch Sony 4K TV. Please update us. — Kristie, Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Kristie, the 2023 Wimbledon tennis tournament, the sport’s third Grand Slam event of the year, is now underway with qualifying matches, which can be streamed on ESPN+. The event will run until Sunday, July 16. This year’s matches will be carried by ESPN, ESPN Desportes, ESPN+ and ABC. You can see a TV schedule here.

The question of whether the tournament will be available in 4K is a bit tricky because it depends upon where you live!

The BBC will stream all 2023 Wimbledon centre court matches in 4K on the BBC iPlayer which is only available in the United Kingdom. When you try to watch in the U.S., you are met with this message: “BBC iPlayer only works in the UK. Sorry, it’s due to rights issues.”

The BBC 4K feed will not be available in the United States. The BBC has offered a 4K Wimbledon broadcast for several years, but it has never been available in the U.S. ESPN will also not provide a 4K broadcast of Wimbledon.

The only possible way to watch this year’s BBC iPlayer’s 4K coverage is to install a VPN (Virtual Private Network) that would allow you to change your streaming device’s location to England. But even then, you might run into device and account compatibility issues but it’s worth a try if you must have 4K.

You might also find a 4K feed in other European countries, but again, it would be complicated and chancy whether it would work here with a VPN.

Kristie, sorry I don’t have better news. Happy viewing and stay safe!

