TV Answer Man, I love baseball especially our high-flying Cincinnati Reds! Do you know if Fox will have the All-Star Game next month in 4K? Very excited to see baseball in 4K! — John, Cincinnati.

John, I can understand your excitement about the Reds who are now in first place in the NL Central thanks in part to the amazing rookie infielder, Elly De La Cruz. Now to your question: Will the All-Star Game be available in 4K?

While Fox has not done a single regular season game in 4K this year, the network will offer the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) on July 11 from Seattle. The game will start around 8 p.m. ET after some pre-game ceremonies. (To understand how HDR can enhance the 4K picture, see our article here.) Fox will simulcast the game in high-def on Fox network affiliates.

The network will stream the game in 4K HDR on its Fox Sports and Fox Now apps. The pay TV services that are expected to carry the All-Star Game on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(You can learn more about which providers participate in the Fox 4K program here. To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here.)

Note: Fox normally produces its 4K coverage in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

John, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

