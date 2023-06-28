Sling TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service owned by Dish, is holding a free preview of the MLB Network from Friday, June 30, through Tuesday, July 4.

The league’s official channel offers live games, studio shows and documentaries on the game. During the free preview, MLB Network will show the following games: (local blackouts apply):

Friday, June 30

Cleveland Guardians at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 pm ET

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies, 8:10 pm ET

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 pm ET

Saturday, July 1

Detroit Tigers at Colorado Rockies, 9:10 pm ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels, 10:07 pm ET

Sunday, July 2

Miami Marlins at Atlanta Braves, 1:30 pm ET

Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 pm ET

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 pm ET

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 pm ET

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets, 7:00 pm ET

Monday, July 3

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers, 2:05 pm ET

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 pm ET

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 6:05 pm ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 6:40 pm ET

Tuesday, July 4

Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 11:05 am ET

Baltimore Orioles at New York Yankees, 1:05 pm ET

St. Louis Cardinals at Miami Marlins, 1:10 pm ET

New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 pm ET

Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays, 4:10 pm ET

Sling says MLB Network will be automatically added to each subscriber’s Home Screen and channel guide starting Friday. After the preview is over, subscribers can continue to watch the MLB Network by subscribing to the streamer’s Sports Extra plan for $11 a month. The add-on package also includes ESPN News, the Tennis Channel, among other sports networks.

Sling TV is now selling its base packages (Blue or Orange) for just $15 for the first month. The streamer previously was offering the first month for $20.

The $15 promotional price, which is available to new subscribers, means the first month would be $25 off the regular price of $40 a month. (Note: The regular price of $40 a month will be charged after the first month unless you cancel prior to the end of the term.)

Sling TV is also including a free month of its Entertainment Extra add-on plan with the base package. Entertainment Extra, which normally costs $6 a month, features 10 channels including the Paramount Network, truTV, MTV, TV Land and CMT, among others. You can learn more about Entertainment Extra here.

