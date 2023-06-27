

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Showtime and Paramount+ today (June 27) will officially merge with Showtime’s programming now available as part of a Paramount+ plan. To highlight the occasion, we have compiled a list of the 10 best shows that Showtime has ever done. Enjoy.

1. Dexter (2006-2013, 2021-2022)

One of Showtime’s most iconic series, Dexter tells the gripping tale of a blood spatter analyst, Dexter Morgan, who leads a double life as a serial killer. Michael C. Hall’s brilliant portrayal of the complex character, coupled with its riveting storytelling, made Dexter an instant classic.

Now streaming on Paramount+.

2. Homeland (2011-2020)

Exploring themes of espionage and terrorism, Homeland follows the story of CIA officer Carrie Mathison, played by Claire Danes. With its intense plotlines and powerful performances, this critically acclaimed series garnered praise for its portrayal of the psychological effects of war.

Now streaming on Paramount+

3. Shameless (2011-2021)

Based on the British series of the same name, Shameless is a dramedy that revolves around the Gallagher family, led by patriarch Frank Gallagher, portrayed flawlessly by William H. Macy. With its unflinching depiction of poverty and dysfunction, this show provided both laughs and poignant moments, captivating audiences for over a decade.

Streaming now on Netflix.

4. The L Word (2004-2009, 2019-2021)

The L Word broke new ground in television by portraying the lives and relationships of a diverse group of LGBTQ+ women. The series became a cultural touchstone, known for its realistic portrayal of the lesbian community and its heartfelt exploration of love, friendship, and self-discovery.

Streaming now on Paramount+.

5. Twin Peaks (2017)

As a continuation of the iconic 1990s series, Twin Peaks returned after a long hiatus, taking viewers on an unforgettable journey into the enigmatic town once again. Showtime provided a platform for David Lynch’s visionary storytelling, resulting in a surreal, mind-bending experience that delighted both old and new fans.

Streaming now on Paramount+.

6. Weeds (2005-2012)

Weeds follows the life of Nancy Botwin, brilliantly portrayed by Mary-Louise Parker, as she turns to selling marijuana to support her family after her husband’s death. This dark comedy tackled themes of suburban life, drug culture, and family dynamics, all while maintaining its biting wit and sharp social commentary.

Streaming now for free on Amazon’s Freevee.

7. Ray Donovan (2013-2020)

Starring Liev Schreiber as the titular character, Ray Donovan centers on a professional “fixer” who resolves problems for the wealthy and influential in Los Angeles. This gritty drama, with its exceptional performances and gripping storylines, showcased the complexities of Ray’s personal and professional life.

Streaming now on Paramount+.

8. Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

Penny Dreadful wove together characters from classic horror literature, including Dracula, Dorian Gray, and Frankenstein’s monster, into a Victorian-era setting. With its atmospheric storytelling and stunning visuals, this gothic horror series offered a unique and captivating viewing experience.

Streaming now on Paramount+.

9. The Affair (2014-2019)

Delving into the complexities of relationships and infidelity, The Affair presented a unique narrative structure, exploring the perspectives of different characters. With its strong performances, thought-provoking writing, and examination of memory and perception, the series earned critical acclaim and a devoted following. The final season disappointed many, but the series as a whole is one worth remembering for years to come.

Streaming now on Paramount+.

10. Yellowjackets (2021-present)

Yellowjackets is a gripping and haunting series that delves into the complex lives of a group of talented young women soccer players who survive a plane crash in the remote wilderness. Stranded for over a year, they must confront unimaginable horrors and navigate the harsh realities of survival while forming unexpected alliances and enduring the psychological traumas that haunt them long after their rescue. The show skillfully weaves between their past and present, exploring themes of identity, trauma, and the lengths to which people will go to protect their secrets. With its compelling storytelling and a talented ensemble cast, including Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynske and Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets is a thrilling and thought-provoking exploration of the human psyche under extreme circumstances.

Streaming now on Paramount+.

