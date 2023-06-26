

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I subscribed to the NFL Sunday Ticket. I used to have it with DIRECTV and I used the Sunday Ticket app for streaming. Is that how it will work this season? Can you watch the games on the NFL Sunday Ticket app? — Carl, Riverside, California.

Carl, as you know, Google now owns the rights to the NFL Sunday Ticket and it will offer the package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games on both YouTube Primetime Channels and YouTube TV. Prices now start at $299 for the entire season.

Will there be a NFL Sunday Ticket app in 2023?

When DIRECTV had the Ticket, the satcaster offered it via streaming on the NFL Sunday Ticket app which could be downloaded on devices such as Roku. The Ticket’s satellite customers could watch the games on the app as could a select group of fans who were permitted to subscribe directly to a streaming plan.

So, since the Ticket now will be all streaming, will Google use the NFL Sunday Ticket app?

Answer: No. The app is history. Google instead will allow Ticket subscribers to both YouTube Primetime Channels and YouTube TV to use the YouTube TV app to watch the games. This will allow fans to use YouTube TV’s DVR controls to record games and watch replays.

The YouTube TV app with either a YTTT Ticket sub or the Primetime Channels Ticket sub will also allow you to pause and rewind the game while it’s live. But you have to make sure you have set the game to be recorded to do that. If you have, you can join the game in progress, rewind to the beginning, and start watching from there.

Carl, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

