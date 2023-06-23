Amazon today is selling this Toshiba 75-inch Smart 4K TV for $539.99, which is 33 percent off the regular price of $799.99. The LED TV is a 2021 model.

The Toshiba TV, which has a customer rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, based on more than 6,200 reviews, comes with the following features:

* Fire TV

Amazon’s Fire TV software is inside the set, allowing you to bring live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps onto one home screen.

* Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10

The High Dynamic Range technologies provide greater color and detail realism in 4K programming.

* DTS Virtual: X

The technology creates an immersive audio experience by virtualizing height content over traditional stereos.

4 HDMI Ports

This allows you to connect multiple devices to your TV at the same time.

To learn more about this Toshiba deal, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...