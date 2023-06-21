

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Amazon plans to sell a Amazon-branded 43-inch Smart 4K TV for just $99 during the Prime Day sale on July 11 and 12. Prime Day is the etailer’s annual event where it discounts thousands of products over a two day period.

To qualify for the $99 4K TV deal, you must be a Prime member and request an invitation to order the TV at the special price. If you get the invite by e-mail, it will include a unique link that will be valid throughout the two-day Prime Day event. To request the invite, click here.

The Amazon 43-inch 4K TV normally costs $399 so the $99 price would be 75 percent off the regular price.

The set, which has a customer rating of 4.5 stars based on more than 23,000 reviews, comes with the following features:

Hands-free TV with Alexa

With built-in microphones, just ask to turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote.

Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes.

Watch favorites with subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more.

Fire TV software inside

Fire TV adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality all the time.

3 HDMI inputs

Connect multiple devices at the same time. The HDMI eARC lets you add audio equipment for enhanced sound.

Privacy Protections

Built with privacy protections and controls, including a switch that electronically disconnects the microphones.

To learn more about the Prime Day deal on the Amazon 4K TV, click here.

