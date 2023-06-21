

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Earlier today, we published an article on Amazon’s plans to sell a 43-inch 4K TV for just $99 on Prime Day on July 11. The price is a Prime Day special, but TV prices in general have plummeted in recent years with many 65-inch TVs now available for around $500=600, more than half of what they cost just a few years ago. You can even buy a LG OLED TV now for under $1,000 while a new company, Telly TV, is giving away TVs to get access to personal information about your viewing habits.

Why have the price of televisions fallen so rapidly in recent years? We asked our favorite Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, to provide an explanation and below is the AI response. As always, the article was fact-checked and edited by the TV Answer Man team. Enjoy.

In recent years, the price of televisions has significantly dropped, making them more affordable for consumers than ever before. The TV market has undergone a remarkable transformation, with advancements in technology, increased competition, and economies of scale playing key roles in driving down prices. This article aims to explore the reasons behind the decreasing cost of TVs and how consumers are benefiting from this trend.



1. Technological Advancements

One of the primary reasons for the declining prices of televisions is the rapid pace of technological advancements. Over the past decade, we have witnessed remarkable improvements in display technology, such as the transition from bulky CRTs to sleek and energy-efficient LED, LCD, and OLED screens. As technology has advanced, manufacturers have been able to optimize production processes and reduce manufacturing costs, leading to lower prices for consumers.

2. Economies of Scale

Another factor contributing to the affordability of TVs is the concept of economies of scale. As the demand for televisions has increased worldwide, manufacturers have been able to produce them in larger quantities, leading to cost savings in production. With the expansion of their customer base, manufacturers can negotiate better deals with suppliers, streamline their supply chains, and invest in more efficient manufacturing facilities, all of which contribute to cost reduction. These economies of scale have enabled manufacturers to pass on the savings to consumers in the form of lower prices.

3. Increased Competition

The TV market has become highly competitive, with numerous manufacturers vying for consumer attention. This competition has been instrumental in driving down prices. To gain a competitive edge, manufacturers are constantly introducing new models with advanced features and improved picture quality. This intense competition has forced companies to innovate and find ways to offer TVs at more affordable price points. As a result, consumers now have a wide range of options available across various price ranges, making it easier to find a TV that fits their budget.

4. Globalization and Outsourcing

The globalization of the electronics industry has played a significant role in reducing TV prices. Manufacturers have been able to take advantage of lower labor costs in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, where large-scale production facilities have been set up. By outsourcing production to these regions, manufacturers can achieve cost savings while maintaining quality standards. This has allowed them to produce TVs at lower costs and subsequently offer them at more affordable prices to consumers.

5. Rise of Online Retail

The advent of online retail has also contributed to the decline in TV prices. E-commerce platforms have significantly reduced distribution costs, eliminating the need for a physical retail space and associated overheads. This cost reduction has enabled online retailers to offer TVs at lower prices compared to traditional brick-and-mortar stores. Additionally, the rise of online marketplaces has increased price transparency, making it easier for consumers to compare prices and find the best deals.

6. The Selling of Viewer Data

Today’s Smart TVs collect data on just about everything we do when viewing, including which channels we watch, how often we watch and whether we skip ads or not. TV manufacturers compile that data and sell it to marketing companies that use it to sell products to us that the data suggests we will like. The added income from data collection enables the manufacturers to sell TVs at reduced prices.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...