

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

One of the great things about streaming is the diversity of programming with selections for every interest and category. As a woman, I am particularly focused on finding shows that speak to me. Sometimes you just want to watch a show that gets you. With that in mind, I have compiled this list of the five best streaming services for women, defined as ones that provide the most intelligent and interesting programming dedicated to female viewers.

1. Hulu

Hulu has earned a reputation for showcasing an extensive library of diverse and women-centric content. With popular shows like The Handmaid’s Tale, which explores themes of resilience and resistance, and Little Fires Everywhere (starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington), which delves into complex female relationships, Hulu offers thought-provoking storytelling that resonates with women. When I search for interesting titles on Hulu, it feels like the Hulu creative team has people like me in mind. There’s not a better endorsement than that.

2. Max

Max is a close second. With shows like The Idol, Big Little Lies, Hacks (love that show!), The Flight Attendant and Euphoria, HBO and Max explore the complexities of female friendships, identity, and mental health, captivating audiences with their raw and authentic narratives. The Max team obviously is not afraid of targeting female viewers with so many shows featuring strong female characters.

3. Netflix

Netflix remains a frontrunner in the streaming industry, offering a wide array of content for women across genres. From thought-provoking dramas with strong female leads like The Crown and Mother to empowering comedies such as Grace and Frankie and GLOW, Netflix has established itself as a hub for women-centric programming.

4. Amazon’s Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video offers a rich selection of content that caters to women’s interests. The streamer boasts critically acclaimed series such as Fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which showcase the depth of female characters and their journeys of self-discovery. Amazon Prime Video also excels in providing international content, broadening the horizons for women with shows like Made in Heaven that explore the intricacies of womanhood across cultures.

5. Disney+

While known for its family-friendly content, Disney+ has also made significant strides in offering women-centric programming. The platform has expanded its repertoire with original shows like WandaVision (starring the awesome Elizabeth Olsen), featuring powerful female leads. The array of children’s programming is also great for Moms.

