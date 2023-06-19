

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

So much for summer breaks. The executives at NBC just found time to cancel another show after axing Young Rock and Grand Crew less than 10 days ago.

The latest show to get the heave-ho is American Auto, the workplace comedy that followed a quirky CEO and her employees at a Detroit-based automaker. The show, which ran for two seasons, starred Ana Gasteyer (SNL) as the CEO who has never worked in an auto plant before; Harriet Dyer as her COO; and Jon Barinholtz as the CEO’s son, a slacker who shows up for work every day but never does anything.

Despite the seemingly lackluster concept, American Auto was well received by the critics, capturing a 100 rating at Rotten Tomatoes.

“While American Auto’s hijinks don’t bode well for the future of Payne Motors, they promise a hilarious sitcom with a solid foundation,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

However, American Auto averaged around two million total viewers per episode and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49, according to Variety. And Deadline reports that the show’s season two ratings dipped slightly from season one. That plus NBC’s decision to shake up its primetime comedy lineup was enough to bring down the ax.

