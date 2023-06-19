

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, okay…do we have the info on the free channel this week on Comcast. Let us know, TV guy!! — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year.

The cable operator last week celebrated music from African-American artists with free programming from the Lifetime Movie Club, Revolt and Qwest TV. This week, it’s a celebration of Pride Month with LGBTQ+ content from Dekkoo, HereTV, OUTtv, and Revry. The free shows will include We Will Never Die, Marriage of Inconvenience, We Out of Body, and Girls Will Be Girls, among others, from Dekkoo; The Man with the Answers, Go Go, Not So Straight in Silver Lake, Beyto, Indoor Boys and Marscapone, among others, from HereTV; and After Stonewall, among others, from Revry.

To access the free Pride Month titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

