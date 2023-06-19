

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

Apple TV+ on Wednesday (June 21) will premiere the first episode of the new Marvel Comics miniseries, Secret Invasion, which stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, his alien-hunting character from such Marvel films as Iron Man 2, Captain Marvel and Captain America: The First Avenger. In Secret Invasion, Jackson’s Fury must stop a band of shapeshifting Skrulls from taking over the Earth. The six-episode series is much anticipated with the Marvel crowd, but is the show any good? Rotten Tomatoes, which tracks critical reviews, currently gives Secret Invasion a score of 66 out of 100, based on 55 reviews. Below is a sampling of the reviews, and a show trailer. Enjoy.

“Secret Invasion will be a turning point for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as these opening episodes are more mature and well-structured than many of their films and series in recent years.” — JoBlo’s Movie Network.

“If it remains a vehicle for Jackson and other fine actors to explore their characters and what they represent, the show will mark a real shape-shift for Marvel — into something resembling maturity.” — San Francisco Chronicle.

“While Secret Invasion doesn’t hit the heights and creativity that was set from the off with WandaVision, it’s one of the better Marvel television shows that have since followed with a strong potential to reinvigorate a disillusioned audience.” — Digital Spy.

“”Aside from Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and MI6 agent Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman), few of Secret Invasion’s characters are written with much panache, which has a way of making those standout performances feel almost out of place.” — The Verge.

“Above all else, “Secret Invasion” is a Nick Fury showcase and Jackson fully embraces it with his trademark, effortlessly cool vibe.” — Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“Even under the weight of increasing Marvel fatigue, the surprises included in this, as well as the grounded storytelling, create a solid start to what could be a truly smart and relevant MCU installment, one unafraid to shake up the status quo.” — Consequence.

“A far cry from the comic book crossover event it is based on. The MCU’s version of Secret Invasion is of much smaller scope and clearly doesn’t have the budget to do the story justice. The first two episodes are very slow with little for fans to chew on.” — Beyond the Trailer.

“Jackson used to bring a raffish pizzaz to even his darker parts. Here, he seems as fed up with the Marvel formula as a growing segment of the audience.” — Daily Telegraph (UK).

“It’s fun enough. This is a Marvel show, after all, which means it’s a slick and polished affair that speeds along, throwing in Easter eggs and zingers with abandon for the fans to savour.” — London Evening Standard.

