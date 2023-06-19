Amazon today is selling this Toshiba 65-inch Smart 4K TV for just $329, which is 38 percent off the regular price of $529.99. The etailer says the deal is for a limited time.

The 2023 Toshiba TV, which has a consumer rating of 4.2 stars out of 5 at Amazon.com, comes with the following features:

Fire TV Inside

Fire TV brings live, over the air TV and streaming channels together on one home screen. Connect any HD antenna and ask Alexa to instantly search for and watch live TV or choose from a vast catalog of streaming movies and TV shows.

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10

Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 can add greater realism to the 4K picture.

Bezel-less Design

The set is designed with a bezel-less design to give you more viewable screen area.

3 HDMI Ports

This allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time.

