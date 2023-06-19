

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

The Writers Guild of America strike in Hollywood is now more than six weeks old with no end in sight. The labor dispute has triggered speculation that the studios one day could turn to Artificial Intelligence to produce story ideas and full scripts. But is that a realistic notion? Despite recent advances, could AI really deliver creative concepts that could be turned into successful movies and TV shows?

We thought we would test out the idea by asking the Artificial Intelligence engine, ChatGPT, for 10 ideas for new TV shows, 5 for comedy and 5 for drama. Are they any good? You be the judge.

ChatGPT’s 5 Ideas For New Comedy Shows:



1. Odd Squad.

Genre: Workplace Comedy

Synopsis: Odd Squad follows the hilarious misadventures of a group of eccentric detectives who are assigned to solve the most bizarre and absurd cases that come their way. From tracking down a missing sock to investigating the disappearance of a neighborhood’s pet hamster, this quirky squad turns everyday situations into uproarious comedy. With their unconventional methods and offbeat personalities, they often find themselves in the most peculiar and side-splitting scenarios.



2. Generation Remix

Genre: Musical Comedy

Synopsis: Generation Remix is a zany comedy series set in a small town that has an inexplicable obsession with all things music. The show centers on a group of friends who come together to form a band despite having no musical talent or experience. Watch as they navigate their way through hilarious songwriting sessions, disastrous performances, and absurd backstage antics. With a mix of offbeat humor and catchy original tunes, this comedy promises a toe-tapping and laughter-filled viewing experience.

3. Roommate Roulette

Genre: Sitcom

Synopsis: Roommate Roulette takes the classic roommate setup to new heights of comedic chaos. Each season, a group of strangers with wildly different personalities and backgrounds are randomly assigned as roommates in a trendy apartment complex. From the neat freak who can’t stand clutter to the aspiring stand-up comedian who never stops cracking jokes, the clash of personalities leads to uproarious situations and unexpected friendships. Get ready for a rollercoaster of laughter as this mismatched group tries to navigate the ups and downs of cohabitation.

4. The Blunder Bunch

Genre: Buddy Comedy

Synopsis: The Blunder Bunch follows a lovable yet hopelessly clumsy group of friends who always manage to find themselves in outrageous and comical situations. Whether they’re attempting to throw a surprise party or embarking on a road trip, their well-intentioned plans inevitably go awry in the most uproarious ways. With their endearing personalities and knack for stumbling into trouble, this comedic crew creates chaos wherever they go, providing a steady stream of laughs along the way.

5. Super Suburbs

Genre: Fantasy Comedy

Synopsis: Super Suburbs is a lighthearted comedy that takes place in an ordinary suburban neighborhood with a twist – every resident has a unique and hilarious superpower. From a neighbor who can communicate with squirrels to a dad with the ability to change his appearance into different household objects, this ensemble cast showcases their extraordinary abilities in the most ordinary situations. Watch as they grapple with the challenges of everyday life, while also navigating the absurd and often hilarious consequences of their powers.

Are you laughing yet? Well, maybe you need some drama in your life.

ChatGPT’s 5 Ideas For New Drama Shows

1. Infinite Echoes

Set in a small coastal town, this supernatural drama follows a group of individuals who discover they possess the ability to relive moments from their past lives. As they unravel the mysteries of their shared history, they must navigate their complicated relationships and unearth dark secrets that have haunted them throughout time.



2. The Parallax Effect

In a near-future world, advanced technology allows people to experience alternate realities through a device called “Parallax.” This gripping drama centers on a troubled detective who becomes addicted to using Parallax to escape his own life. As he delves deeper into the virtual world, he starts questioning the nature of reality and becomes entangled in a complex web of conspiracy and identity.

3. The Clandestine Code

Set during World War II, this espionage thriller follows a group of skilled British codebreakers who operate a secret radio transmission interception station in a secluded countryside mansion. As they intercept and decipher enemy messages, they uncover a double agent within their ranks. The series delves into the personal sacrifices and emotional struggles of these unsung heroes as they fight to protect their country and uncover the truth.



4. Shadowed Lines

In a dystopian future, society is strictly divided into two factions: the “Daylight” and the “Shadow.” The drama revolves around a forbidden love story between a high-ranking member of the Daylight faction and a lower-class citizen from the Shadow faction. Their relationship challenges the oppressive regime and exposes the dark secrets behind the division, leading to a thrilling battle for freedom and equality.

5. Mosaic Minds

Set in a prestigious neuroscience research facility, this psychological thriller explores the ethical implications of a cutting-edge experiment. The scientists develop a revolutionary technology that allows them to merge multiple consciousnesses into a single shared mind. As the boundaries between the subjects blur, the experiment spirals into chaos, revealing hidden agendas, personal demons, and the profound impact of tampering with human identity.

What do you think of these ideas? Record your comments in the readers forum below.

