Still need a Father’s Day gift? Or maybe one for yourself? The MLB.TV all-teams package of out-of-market games is now available for 50 percent off.

The Father’s Day promotional price for the basic plan is now $59.99. The regular price is $119.99. (MLB.TV’s all-teams plan started the season at $149.99, but the regular price has been lowered twice since then.)

The MLB.TV Father’s Day promotional price for the all-teams plan will be good though Monday, June 19.

The plan’s single-team option, which enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams (minus your local teams.), is still $104.99. The San Diego Padres single-team package is still $74.99.

For $59.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can now watch every remaining 2023 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

MLB TV features include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also a new ‘MLB Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights. You can also watch thousands of minor league games as part of the plan.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

(However, despite the blackout rules, some MLB TV subscribers use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) to skirt the blackouts and the league has admitted to the TV Answer Man that it has never taken legal action against those who do.)

MLB TV, which offers a free seven-day trial, does not include Friday night doubleheader games that stream exclusively on Apple TV+, Sunday morning games that stream exclusively on Peacock, or select ESPN national broadcasts.

The league’s Extra Innings package, which is available on cable and satellite TV services, is not available for a reduced price at this time.

